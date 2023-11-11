Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

310 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
VIP
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Katerini, Greece
VIP
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€160,000
2 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
€500,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 261 m²
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 96 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists o…
€440,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€85,000
3 room apartment with city view in Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€125,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€255,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€95,000
3 room apartment with terrace in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the groun…
€89,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with гараж in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with гараж
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the sixth…
€120,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
€150,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 147 m²
2-thief cottage with a flat 147 sq.m on the Olympic Riv. On top of the warehouse, there are…
€160,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists …
€280,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Platanakia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000

