UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Pieria Regional Unit
Residential properties for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
Katerini
185
Municipality of Diou - Olympus
33
Korinos
27
Karitsa
15
Peristasi
12
Kallithea
10
Vrondou
7
Clear all
310 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
4
2
122 m²
3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Recommend
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
7
3
370 m²
4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
Recommend
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
4
2
122 m²
3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
3
1
122 m²
1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
4
1
105 m²
2/2
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3
2
200 m²
2/3
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
3
1
75 m²
2/3
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
354 m²
€500,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
261 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
6
2
354 m²
4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
96 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 96 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists o…
€440,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
2
1
45 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Ganochora, Greece
3
1
55 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€85,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
2
1
45 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neo Keramidi, Greece
2
1
45 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neo Keramidi, Greece
2
1
45 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€85,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Neo Keramidi, Greece
4
1
109 m²
3/5
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€125,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€255,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
2
1
60 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
2
1
60 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3
112 m²
1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€95,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the groun…
€89,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with гараж
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the sixth…
€120,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
€150,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
6
147 m²
2-thief cottage with a flat 147 sq.m on the Olympic Riv. On top of the warehouse, there are…
€160,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
6
178 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists …
€280,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
4
1
105 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
1
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
2
1
40 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
11
Property types in Pieria Regional Unit
apartments
houses
Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL