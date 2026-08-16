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Residential properties for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

;
Katerini Municipality
81
Dion - Olympos Municipality
51
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality
34
Litochoro
21
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166 properties total found
Cottage in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage
Platamonas, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$519,331
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of l…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 413 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$392,066
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$105,083
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd fl…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 286 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$468,452
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$131,059
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 137 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 137 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment i…
$260,328
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 259 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 259 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$559,813
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$315,249
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$227,877
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 st…
$126,845
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$152,386
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$126,712
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Grou…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Pieria Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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