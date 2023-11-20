Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vrondou, Greece

houses
5
7 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Vrondou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Vrondou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€115,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€150,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€180,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€120,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€70,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kondariotissa, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kondariotissa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€125,000
