Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Pieria Regional Unit
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

villas
17
cottages
102
townhouses
29
House To archive
Clear all
232 properties total found
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Katerini, Greece
VIP
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
€500,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 261 m²
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 96 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists o…
€440,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€255,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
€150,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 147 m²
2-thief cottage with a flat 147 sq.m on the Olympic Riv. On top of the warehouse, there are…
€160,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists …
€280,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Platanakia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€75,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Vrondou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Vrondou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€115,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€170,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Svoronos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€95,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 190 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Karyes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Karyes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€350,000
2 room house with parking, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 285 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
€330,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The base…
€300,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 256 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 256 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The base…
€390,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 162 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. Tynhouse is l…
€330,000
Townhouse with city view in Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 5 bedro…
€86,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€175,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€90,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€70,000

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir