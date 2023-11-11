Houses for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
7
3
370 m²
4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
3
1
122 m²
1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
354 m²
€500,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
261 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
6
2
354 m²
4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
96 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 96 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists o…
€440,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€255,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
€150,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
6
147 m²
2-thief cottage with a flat 147 sq.m on the Olympic Riv. On top of the warehouse, there are…
€160,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
6
178 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists …
€280,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
4
1
105 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
1
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
6
1
120 m²
1/2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Vrondou, Greece
4
1
135 m²
1/3
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€115,000
1
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
6
2
270 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
5
1
140 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Nea Chrani, Greece
4
1
119 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Svoronos, Greece
5
2
208 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€95,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
190 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 190 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Karyes, Greece
6
2
190 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€350,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
2
285 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 285 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
€330,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
220 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The base…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
256 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 256 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The base…
€390,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
6
162 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 162 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. Tynhouse is l…
€330,000
Recommend
Townhouse with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
1
413 m²
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€280,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
6
2
115 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 5 bedro…
€86,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
6
2
180 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€175,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
7
1
170 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€90,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
6
4
160 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€150,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
3
1
85 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€70,000
Recommend
Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
