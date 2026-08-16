Apartments for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

;
Katerini Municipality
27
Dion - Olympos Municipality
10
Litochoro
8
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality
3
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40 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$129,878
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd fl…
$206,624
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$131,059
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 137 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 137 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment i…
$260,328
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$315,249
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$227,877
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Grekodom Development
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100,360
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100,360
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
$92,095
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$141,685
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$188,913
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 101 m²
Apartment for sale of 101 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$137,108
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$253,852
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$100,360
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ritini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ritini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$212,528
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$262,790
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$102,722
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$141,685
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100,360
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ritini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ritini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$165,299
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$100,360
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the se…
$126,336
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale of 65 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on t…
$108,148
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$139,678
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale duplex area of 200 square meters in northern Greece. The duplex is located on 2 lev…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
For sale duplex of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$206,624
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$141,685
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Nea Efesos, Greece
Apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
Area 146 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 146 square meters on the Olympic Riviera under constructi…
$99,621
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
$141,685
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$165,299
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Grekodom Development
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Property types in Pieria Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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