Apartments for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

78 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
VIP
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€160,000
2 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€85,000
3 room apartment with city view in Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€125,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€95,000
3 room apartment with terrace in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the groun…
€89,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with гараж in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with гараж
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the sixth…
€120,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€90,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€160,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€75,000
3 room apartment with city view in Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
€85,000
2 room apartment in Neo Keramidi, Greece
2 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€90,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction duplex of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
€130,000
2 room apartment with city view in Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€110,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€110,000
3 room apartment with city view in Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€133,000
3 room apartment with city view in Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€135,000
4 room apartment with city view in Nea Chrani, Greece
4 room apartment with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€92,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€100,000

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

