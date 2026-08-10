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Residential properties for sale in Platamonas, Greece

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houses
7
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$227,877
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 room house in Platamonas, Greece
4 room house
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Platamonas, Kavala: FOR SALE: Detached house, 140 sq.m., on 2 levels, among the plane trees,…
$256,244
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$941,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$572,644
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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