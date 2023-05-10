UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Residential properties for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida
39
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
25
Municipality of Nafplio
14
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
10
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
7
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
6
Municipality of Epidaurus
5
Argos
4
Municipal Unit of Epidavros
4
Astros
3
Kranidi
3
Nafplio
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
66 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
1
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
1
€ 405,000
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
6
1
€ 350,000
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
2
105 m²
Price on request
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
8
1
€ 130,000
2 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2
2
98 m²
Price on request
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3
2
127 m²
Price on request
4 room house
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
4
2
210 m²
Price on request
5 room house
Nafplio, Greece
6
5
1
€ 590,000
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
4
1
1
€ 140,000
3 room house
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
3
4
119 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6
4
1
€ 1,400,000
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1
1
27 m²
Price on request
4 room house
dorouphi, Greece
5
4
295 m²
1
€ 580,000
5 room house
Portocheli, Greece
6
6
205 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
6
3
1
€ 185,000
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3
2
75 m²
1
€ 265,000
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12
7
1
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11
5
1
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
5
3
1
€ 900,000
3 room cottage
agios aimilianos, Greece
4
3
1
€ 850,000
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6
2
1
€ 1,400,000
3 room cottage
lakkes, Greece
5
2
1
€ 430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
5
2
1
€ 480,000
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
4
2
1
€ 265,000
1 room apartment
Astros Beach, Greece
2
1
1/1
€ 120,000
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
4
2
1
€ 265,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
9
5
4
€ 470,000
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6
4
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
8
4
1
€ 2,000,000
