Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Argolis Regional Unit
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
51 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
4
159 m²
3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3
1
130 m²
City of Corinth Sinikismos area, floor apartment of 130 sq.m. 2nd floor ( metached house - w…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
75 m²
Property Code: 601774 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €63.000 . This 75 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment penthouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
119 m²
Property Code: 581716 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Koilada for €100.000 . This 119 sq. m.…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
48 m²
Property Code: 11710 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €100.000. Thi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
48 m²
Property Code: 11708 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
46 m²
Property Code: 11709 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
43 m²
Property Code: 621685 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €58.000 . Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
1
130 m²
Property Code: 621679 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Paralia Irion for €185.000 . This 130 sq…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, penthouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
2
69 m²
Property Code: 581591 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Center for €95.000. This 69 sq. m. Apart…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with tents
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
82 m²
Property Code: 621564 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €148.000 . This 82 sq. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
1
127 m²
Property Code: 1245 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €195.000. This 127 sq. m. Maison…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with tents
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
85 m²
Property Code: 601501 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €115.000 . This 85 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room apartment with furniture
Peloponnese Region, Greece
11
11
450 m²
Property Code: 581469 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Kantia for €700.000 . This 450 sq. m. furnis…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
2
150 m²
Property Code: 581457 - House FOR SALE in Asini Paralia Irion for €680.000. This 150 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with security
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
50 m²
Property Code: 58903 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €80.000. This 50 sq. m. Apartmen…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
53 m²
Property Code: 601451 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €140.000 . This …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
65 m²
Property Code: 611445 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €150.000. This 65 sq. m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
60 m²
Property Code: 611447 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Center for €165.000 . This 60 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
65 m²
Property Code: 581438 - Apartment FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €120.000. This 65 …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, penthouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
2
70 m²
Property Code: 581437 - Apartment FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €150.000 . This 70…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
210 m²
Property Code: 621433 - Building FOR SALE in Asklipieio Ligourio for €200.000 . This 210 sq.…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
1
130 m²
Property Code: 111 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €200.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment penthouse
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1
1
27 m²
Property Code: 1662 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €35.000 . This 27 sq. m. Studio is…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
80 m²
Property Code: 1682 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €120.000 . This 80 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
1
140 m²
Property Code: 58760 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €50.000 Exclusivity. This 140 …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with tents
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
40 m²
Property Code: 60798 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m. furnished …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with security, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
1
92 m²
Property Code: 1823 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €145.000 . This 92 sq. m. f…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with storage room, with tents
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
60 m²
Property Code: 1852 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €65.000 . This 60 sq. m. Apart…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with storage room, penthouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
1
122 m²
Property Code: 58882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €80.000. This 122 sq. m. Apart…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map
