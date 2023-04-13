Bulgaria
Houses and homes for sale in Bulgaria
13
2
289 properties total found
5 room house
Cherno More, Bulgaria
255 m²
2 Floor
€ 217,560
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
240 m²
3 Floor
€ 362,600
#30745626We offer a house with a yard in the village. RavdaPrice: 370,000 euroLocation: s. R…
5 room house
Byala Voda, Bulgaria
200 m²
2 Floor
€ 43,610
#27089270We offer to your attention a house with a yard, furnished in domestic stylePrice: 4…
House
Sofia City, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice village near Balchik …
3 room house
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
61 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 24,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present you this rural house, located in a quiet village…
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
196 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,990
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this exceptional property, located in the sea town of B…
2 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 42,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this partly renovated house, on asphalt road in a nice …
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
550 m²
6 Floor
€ 275,220
#3105091, apartment building, Act 14, Black Sea, Nesebr Price: 278,000 eurosLocality: Black …
4 room house
Klimash, Bulgaria
65 m²
1 Floor
€ 19,600
#31047214House with a yard in the village.KlimashPrice: 20,000 euroLocation: region.Burgas.S…
4 room house
Chubra, Bulgaria
156 m²
2 Floor
€ 33,500
# 31016910For sale it is offered:House of 2 floors in the village of Chubra, Sungurlare comm…
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
210 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-storey house at the foot of Vitosha Mountain in. Boy…
Villa 4 room villa
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
950 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
3 room house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 62,990
IBG Real Estates offers a partly renovated house, set on a large plot of land with size of 1…
3 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 103,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this recently built two storied house, located in a nic…
5 room house
Senovo, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 35,500
Property situated in a picturesque village near the town of Razgrad. The village is Municipa…
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
181 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 340,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE House for sale in. Boyana in a quiet place at the foot of Vitosha M…
2 room house
Momina Tsarkva, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 39,995
For sale is a detached two-storied house in a small village in Burgas Region near the Turkis…
4 room house
Livada, Bulgaria
162 m²
€ 152,880
#31029786 House with swimming pool and sauna Livada, BulgariaPrice: 156,000 eurosLocality - …
5 room house
Zhelyazovo, Bulgaria
120 m²
2 Floor
€ 64,680
#30989082We offer to your attention a house with a large yard.Price: 66 000 euroLocation: s.…
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
137 m²
2 Floor
€ 207,900
ID 30995196 House in Victoria Hills complexPrice: 210,000 euro. Location: SarafovoRooms: 3To…
3 room house
Kubrat, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 83,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this 3 bedroom house, with plot…
2 room house
Novi Pazar, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 26,990
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this renovated house located in a quiet and safe villag…
3 room house
Obzor, Bulgaria
80 m²
1 Floor
€ 55,044
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
245 m²
2 Floor
€ 186,200
#30255174Two-storey house in the center of St. Vlas 245 m2, and a yard of 1,149 m2Price: 190…
House
Krumovo, Bulgaria
284 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 77,000
Property situated in a picturesque village, some 23 km from Varna city and at about 25 km fr…
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 395,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A new luxury house for sale in the village of Lozen, which is locat…
8 room house
Balchik, Bulgaria
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
90 m²
€ 68,000
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
301 m²
€ 1,012,032
ID 30965684 eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 1 012 032 euro.Loca…
3 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 392,000
#309029582-storey house on the first line in the luxury complex SozopolisPrice: 400,000 euro…
Search using the map