  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Faro
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Faro, Portugal

Albufeira
17
Lagos
17
Loule
80
Lagoa
29
19 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-detached 5-bedroom villa with swimming pool, private garden and garage for 2 cars, only…
$2,03M
Duplex 1 bedroom in Parchal, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey apartment with 1 bedroom in the elite complex Gramacho Residences. The apartment ha…
$293,611
4 bedroom house in Portimao, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached single-storey villa with an excellent and quiet residential location just 900m from…
$1,01M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 1
This T2 villa located in Silves is a stunning blend that combines modern comfort with the na…
$509,974
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuseta, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuseta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3-Bedroom House Located in the Charming Coastal Village of Fuseta, Algarve. Thi…
$802,598
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning residence was designed by one of the most prestigious architects in Portugal t…
$2,47M
4 bedroom house in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portimão, Algarve this stunning Farm house / villa with pool …
$1,37M
Agency
2 bedroom house in Castro Marim, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is located in a resort close to beaches and cliffs, one of the most beautiful places i…
$455,906
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
A duplex house with 3 bedrooms, a private area of 380 sq.m., with a total area of 141 sq.m.,…
$1,68M
2 bedroom house in Estombar, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Estombar, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
This T2 villa located in Silves is a stunning blend that combines modern comfort with the na…
$463,613
5 bedroom house in Portimao, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Floor 3/3
Of differentiated construction quality, located in a quiet residential area 2 km from the be…
$969,000
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$645,548
4 bedroom house in Portimao, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern and contemporary villa recently completed, fully furnished and decorated, located in …
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 3
Fantastic 3-bedroom villa with 4 façades in Quarteira, near Vilamoura, one of the Algarve's …
$1,46M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$453,015
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
3 bedroom house in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is located in a resort close to beaches and cliffs, one of the most beautiful places i…
$492,171
Property types in Faro

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
