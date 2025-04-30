Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Faro, Portugal

10 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$385,064
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$498,318
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new 3-bedroom house is located in the northern part of Olhán, one of the most picturesqu…
$396,389
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
A duplex house with 3 bedrooms, a private area of 380 sq.m., with a total area of 141 sq.m.,…
$1,68M
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$645,548
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$453,015
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
3 bedroom house in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is located in a resort close to beaches and cliffs, one of the most beautiful places i…
$492,171
