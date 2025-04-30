Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Portugal
  3. Faro
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Faro, Portugal

Albufeira
17
Lagos
17
Loule
80
Lagoa
29
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
The height of elegance. This outstanding, 2 storey, linked villa is in a privileged location…
$2,74M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
A timeless luxury and truly unique estate located in Luz de Tavira, very close to the Bohemi…
$4,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$498,318
2 bedroom house in Faro, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program! Villa in a resort located in the A…
$470,330
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$645,548
Property types in Faro

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
