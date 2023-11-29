UAE
66 properties total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
2
97 m²
2
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K This development is located in Lagoa, within one of the ma…
€455,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Bensafrim, Portugal
5
3
221 m²
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos. Built with…
€499,999
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3
4
147 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3
4
148 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
3 room townhouse
Montenegro, Portugal
3
2
The villa is arranged on two floors. On the ground floor we find the entrance hall with a …
€595,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
5
5
Luxury, quality, comfort and refinement, are the adjectives of this wonderful villa. Compose…
€1,05M
3 room townhouse
Montenegro, Portugal
3
2
Made with high quality materials, combines luxury and comfort. Arranged in two floors. The…
€645,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
4
4
145 m²
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
€610,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
3
265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
€1,90M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
2
148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€750,000
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3
3
180 m²
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
€443,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
2
110 m²
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
€210,000
3 room townhouse
Loule, Portugal
3
3
192 m²
Situated a few minutes from the city of Loulé, this villa is under construction and excels i…
€690,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
2
3
131 m²
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
€600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2
137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2
122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
3
217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
3
2
€450,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
4
319 m²
€550,000
Townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
1 886 m²
Price on request
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
107 m²
€404,700
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
129 m²
€499,400
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
107 m²
€400,700
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
107 m²
€399,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
129 m²
€502,000
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
3
4
220 m²
€469,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
2
151 m²
€645,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
170 m²
€645,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
233 m²
€862,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3
2
172 m²
€640,000
