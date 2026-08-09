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Townhouses in Faro, Portugal

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Albufeira
4
Lagos
4
Loule
3
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25 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 bedroom villa, located in a privileged location just minutes from the beach, is caref…
$620,292
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$393,006
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3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$453,113
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$462,359
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3 bedroom townthouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers   a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year for t…
$866,925
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$866,925
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3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This 3 bedroom villa, located in a privileged location just minutes from the beach, is caref…
$615,066
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3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
$2,20M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of   bay and ocean. These houses are …
$635,745
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a   investment project « turnkey » with 32 townhouses with 2 and 3 …
$733,996
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
$635,745
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3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Situated a few minutes from the city of Loulé, this villa is under construction and excels i…
$729,084
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury, quality, comfort and refinement, are the adjectives of this wonderful villa. Compose…
$1,11M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
$644,553
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3 bedroom townthouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
$468,093
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferreiras, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
$633,986
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
$729,084
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
$729,084
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3 bedroom townthouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
$468,093
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos.   Built with…
$528,321
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3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
$1,11M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
$221,895
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3 bedroom townthouse in Fuseta, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuseta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3-Bedroom House Located in the Charming Coastal Village of Fuseta, Algarve. Thi…
$802,598
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3 bedroom townthouse in Montenegro, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Made with high quality materials, combines luxury and comfort. Arranged in two floors. The…
$681,535
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3 bedroom townthouse in Montenegro, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The villa is arranged on two floors. On the ground floor we find the entrance hall with a …
$628,703
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Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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