Houses near golf course for sale in Faro, Portugal

6 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Castro Marim, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is located in a resort close to beaches and cliffs, one of the most beautiful places i…
$455,906
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
A duplex house with 3 bedrooms, a private area of 380 sq.m., with a total area of 141 sq.m.,…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$453,015
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is located in a resort close to beaches and cliffs, one of the most beautiful places i…
$492,171
Leave a request

