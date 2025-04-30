Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Faro, Portugal

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
4 bedroom house in Portimao, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern and contemporary villa recently completed, fully furnished and decorated, located in …
$1,36M
4 bedroom house in Alvor, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa located in a very quiet area on the outskirts of Alvor, on a plot of land of 1070m2, i…
$3,99M
