Houses with garage for sale in Faro, Portugal

12 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-detached 5-bedroom villa with swimming pool, private garden and garage for 2 cars, only…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 1
This T2 villa located in Silves is a stunning blend that combines modern comfort with the na…
$509,974
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
A timeless luxury and truly unique estate located in Luz de Tavira, very close to the Bohemi…
$4,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$498,318
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 5-bedroom villa is located in the highly desirable area north of Vale do Lobo.…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
A duplex house with 3 bedrooms, a private area of 380 sq.m., with a total area of 141 sq.m.,…
$1,68M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Estombar, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Estombar, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
This T2 villa located in Silves is a stunning blend that combines modern comfort with the na…
$463,613
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$645,548
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Estoi, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Estoi, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
This outstanding property located in the countryside and surrounded by landscaped gardens wi…
$6,38M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
Leave a request

