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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Faro, Portugal

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3 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$658,863
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Parchal, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey apartment with 1 bedroom in the elite complex Gramacho Residences. The apartment ha…
$299,667
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Расположенная в тихом и развивающемся районе города Ольян, в 3 минутах езды на машине от цен…
$482,259
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Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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