Terraced Houses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

64 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$525,982
2 bedroom house in Mrcevac, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Description Tivat. Two -storey stone house with an American style pool Distance to the sea 1…
$295,155
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$538,415
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
New villa on the coast of the Bay of Kotor. Village Krasici, Montenegro. This is a calm, q…
$574,772
Villa 2 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
The large three-story modern villa is built from the best building materials on the seafront…
$732,159
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms with a swimming pool and a 2-car garage in a new …
$828,406
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We bring to your attention a unique three-story mansion with a huge, orchard and simply incr…
$617,838
5 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
In a quiet area of ​ ​ the Lushtitsa Peninsula, in the village of Krasichi, a house with a t…
$404,969
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$652,855
2 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$549,687
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
$233,529
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$702,751
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Tivat. A two-story stone mansion of the Austro-Hungarian Empire with four bedrooms The dist…
$746,083
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern villa with pool and panoramic sea and mountain view in the village of Kavac near …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Tivat Riviera, Krashichi district. Three -storey house with four bedrooms The distance to t…
$410,839
Villa 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$2,64M
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
$443,273
9 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 530 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, Peninsula of Lousse House on the first line by the sea Sea view …
$1,70M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1288 🌊 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN TIVAT – PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS 📍 Location: Kavač, Tiv…
$639,135
House in Radovici, Montenegro
House
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$540,577
3 bedroom house in Mrcevac, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Tutsk Riviera, Mrčevac district. Three-bedroom house Sea view Distance to the sea is 3 km.…
$611,220
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, Krashichi district. Three -storey house with four bedrooms The di…
$237,854
7 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 320 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, Krashichi district. House with pool and seven bedrooms The distan…
$475,708
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Delightful modern villa on the first line! The villa is located on the Lushtica peninsula, i…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$3,59M
4 bedroom house in Lepetane, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Tivat Riviera, the area of ​​the lapetan. Three -storey house made of natural stone on the s…
$348,132
4 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
$467,272
