Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
244
Krasici
153
Radovici
35
Lepetane
28
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
44 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$525,982
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$519,084
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Mrcevac, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Description Tivat. Two -storey stone house with an American style pool Distance to the sea 1…
$295,155
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 315 m²
Floor 2
New villas for sale on the shores of the Bay of Kotor. Krasici, Tivat. This is a quiet, quie…
$846,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Elite stone house in Tivat, Opatovo, first line. House price 1200000 euros. Area 125 m2 …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
A new modern villa in Tivat is offered for sale. The area of ​​the villa is 490 m2, living …
$2,40M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$549,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$507,799
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasici, Tivat Riviera, Boka Kotorska Bay Villa 1 is 200 m…
$584,957
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroA modern two-bedroom duplex apartment with an area of 101.5 m² is for…
$485,241
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
The stylish, comfortable and spacious house was built in 2019. Area 240m2, area 570 sq.m. Vi…
$867,581
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1288 🌊 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN TIVAT – PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS 📍 Location: Kavač, Tiv…
$639,135
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
House in Radovici, Montenegro
House
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$540,577
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 320 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, Krashichi district. House with pool and seven bedrooms The distan…
$475,708
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$3,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
$467,272
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$818,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$541,653
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
House Djurasevichi, Tivat House 220 m2 on a plot of 400 m2. To the sea 100 meters. Vill…
$701,992
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale: Villa in Mrčevac, Tivat – MontenegroThis modern family villa is located in the att…
$550,240
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool in Mrcevac, Tivat for sale. Currently under construction,…
$779,991
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatA newly built luxury villa is for sale in Tivat, offering unma…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with pool 450m2 on a plot of 1225m2 in Kavaci, Tivat. Modern family villa with sea vi…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Villa on the first line Sold new villa on the first line in Krashichi on the first line. Th…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale! Two Villas in Tivat. Two modern villas for sale, each with a total area of 230 …
$651,382
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$530,368
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Property types in Tivat Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go