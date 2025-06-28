Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Gornja Lastva
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
The city center and Porto Montenegro can be reached in 5 minutes by car. Living area of the …
$429,175
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 286 m²
(K1)We present a modern townhouse located in the residential complex Lastva Park, nestled in…
$896,774
Leave a request
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 308 m²
Cozy villa with a swimming pool and four bedrooms, in Greek style in one of the best areas o…
$884,560
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 288 m²
(I2)In a peaceful, green area of Tivat, just 450 meters from the sea and 1.5 km from Porto M…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 3
Located in the green and peaceful area of Tivat, just 450 meters from the sea and 1.5 km fro…
$713,210
Leave a request
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 522 m²
(K1+K2)We present a unique opportunity in the prestigious residential complex Lastva Park in…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram

