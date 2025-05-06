Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
244
Krasici
153
Radovici
35
Lepetane
28
48 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
House for sale in the village of Krasici, on the Lustica peninsula. House area 142m2, plo…
$350,745
6 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
We offer for sale a house in the village of Krasici with an area of 150 square meters on a p…
$329,369
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Offered for sale are unique townhouses located in the resort village of Djurashovichi. The b…
$3,288
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale modern townhouses located in a beautiful place – the Luštica Peninsula. Tw…
$249,212
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
For sale an amazing townhouse with an area of 190 m2. Land area 213 m2, Pool area 18…
$625,604
3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
We offer for sale a family house in the resort village of Krasici (Tivat). The house is l…
$235,703
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$650,686
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a villa with an area of 300 square meters on the first coastline in Krasic…
$1,40M
2 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Villa in Krashichi - Sale. Villa is located in one of the most picturesque places of Monte…
$813,563
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
text
$339,909
Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasici, Tivat Riviera, Boka Kotorska Bay Villa 1 is 200 m…
$584,957
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The house in the village of Krashichi, with a sea view, 2   lines. Residential area 70 sq.m.…
$352,544
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
House 10 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
Huge house for sale in the resort village of Krasici (Tivat). It is unlikely that another…
$672,955
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
the villa was built in 2019, is located on a area of ​​424 m2.   Villa Square 199 …
$650,850
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An amazing townhouse with an area of 155 m2 for sale. The area of the land is 174 m2. …
$510,361
2 bedroom house in Mrcevac, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Opis: Konačno…elegantno dizajnirana vila na crnogorskom primorju koja kombinuje ljepotu, udo…
$734,512
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
The stylish, comfortable and spacious house was built in 2019. Area 240m2, area 570 sq.m. Vi…
$867,581
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
A luxurious villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own moor. The magnificent two -…
$3,80M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
$602,004
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in Krasici, on the southern shore of the Tivat Bay, Lustica…
$3,98M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Delightful modern villa on the first line! The villa is located on the Lushtica peninsula, i…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
$1,28M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 517 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$5,71M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
We offer for sale a modern spacious villa of 240 square meters on the first line to the sea …
$2,16M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
$523,828
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale a two-storey house with an area of 100 square meters on a plot of 380 squa…
$285,186
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Site   with an area of ​​272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of ​​160 s…
Price on request
