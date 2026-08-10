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Villas for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
152
Krasici
61
Radovici
29
Donja Lastva
4
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272 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea in Montenegro? These stylish townhouses are the perfe…
$296,014
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Kalimanj, Tivat, one of the most desirable…
$1
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Architectural Elegance. Absolute Discretion. Prime Golf & Sea Views. Welcome to the most com…
$4,22M
VAT
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Modern Elegance. Seamless Living. Unmatched Coastal Charm. Nestled in the exclusive enclave …
$3,06M
VAT
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale is a spacious house with a large fertile land plot in the old part of the village o…
$967,616
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
The perfect home for those who appreciate space, nature and comfort! This modern house of 12…
$285,586
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Unique Stone House for Sale on the Coast – Exclusive Real Estate in the Heart of Bjelila, Mo…
$869,062
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Discover this elegant, move-in ready villa located in the quiet residential area of Mrčevac,…
$922,444
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale – 350 m² | The Cube, Krašići An exclusive duplex villa is available…
$1,51M
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Agency
Horizon Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Suburb of Tivat. new villa with swimming pool and four bedrooms Completion of construction …
$872,761
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$659,461
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VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is offered a villa with apartments on the first line in the village of Krasichi of …
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
The villa was built in 2019,It is located on a plot of 424 m2.The area of the villa is 199 s…
$702,101
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern villa with swimming pool on the Lustica Peninsula.This exclusive villa combines silen…
$1,15M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
We present to your attention a new villa located in one of the most picturesque and quiet ar…
$1,50M
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Agency
Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property for sale, Montenegro, TivatA unique villa with 4 luxury apartments, each approximat…
$1,09M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in 5 Marica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
5 Marica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
🌟 VILLAS FOR SALE — YOUR HOME WITH A VIEW OF THE ADRIATIC 📐 Specifications: • Total area…
$820,183
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
A unique family house with a green courtyard just a few steps from the beach in the most bea…
$1,09M
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Monteonline
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
We offer for sale a family house of 119 m2 with a plot of 526 m2, located on Marichi Street …
$437,592
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale is a spacious and comfortable house of 200 m2, where every detail is thought out fo…
$381,515
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
5 bedroom villa in The Peaks, Luštica Bay.Panoramic views of the sea and golf course. Privac…
$5,93M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartment for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro – 119.2 m² with Panoramic Sea Views Th…
$579,072
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in the famous settlement Krasici, where all rooms have a fantastic view of the sea and…
$2,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
A large, three -story building with panoramic views of 150 m from the sea and the beach. Th…
$241,827
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connection to urban utility networks of water supply …
$2,11M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Floor 3/3
Magnificent villa located in the picturesque place of Krasichi, on the Lustica Peninsula, on…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
In the area of the fashionable Porto Montenegro (g. Tivat) on the very shore of the Bay of B…
$1,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A three -story building with a sea view in Tivat. The area of ​​the site is 363 m2, and the …
$587,294
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
We present to your attention our new project - villas in Tivat, Krashichi. This is a calm, q…
$863,668
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A three -story villa with 5 bedrooms and a pool 2 minutes from the sea in the village. Krasi…
$846,395
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Monteonline
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Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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