Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Tivat Municipality
Villas
Villas for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
146 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
199 m²
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
6
5
218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
€750,000
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
4
4
480 m²
A unique villa in Tivat with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views! Your ideal family villa…
€1,75M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
4
2
120 m²
3
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
4
218 m²
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4
293 m²
Eco-villa on the Lushtitsa Peninsula with its own beach, pool and garden. External finishes:…
€1,60M
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
2
200 m²
Two new villas for sale in Tivat, Krashichi. The area of villa 1 is 200 m2, the area of the …
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3
164 m²
For sale a spacious house of 164m2 located on a plot of 323m2. On the ground floor there is …
€400,000
Villa 2 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2
175 m²
For sale beautiful villa in the Tivata area, a 5-minute drive from the airport and a 10-m…
€419,000
Villa 5 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
5
221 m²
For sale a large three-story house with three separate apartments, each with a separate entr…
€330,000
Villa 3 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
3
218 m²
House for sale with panoramic views of the Gulf of Kotor, in Lepetan. The three-story house …
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
3
97 m²
House for sale in Lepetan, Tivat. The 97m2 house is located on a plot of 174 m2 and is 100 m…
€315,000
Villa Villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
1
53 m²
For sale apartment with beautiful views of Boca-Cotor Bay. The apartment is located in Lepet…
€160,000
Villa 3 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
3
155 m²
For sale a new two-story villa of 155m2 with its own area of 500m2. The villa has a livin…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3
142 m²
House for sale in the village of Krasichi, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. The area of the house…
€350,000
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2
160 m²
For sale a new spacious house of 160 m2, located on a plot of 360 m2. The house is located i…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4
376 m²
For sale a beautiful two-story house with a plot in Tivat. A spacious 376m2 house is located…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3
130 m²
House for sale in the village of Krasichi on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. A very cozy family hou…
€430,000
Villa Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
350 m²
Spacious villa for sale with a large plot in Tivat. We bring to your attention a unique thre…
€795,000
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5
369 m²
Spacious villa for sale near the city of Tivat. The family-run, very cozy and spacious Katar…
€950,000
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2
2
200 m²
Villa is located in a calm, quiet corner with a beautiful sea view, which is ideal for those…
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
4
315 m²
Tivat Riviera. The village of Krasichi. Lushtitsa Peninsula. Boko Kotor Bay. New apartments …
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tivat, Montenegro
4
3
329 m²
2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a 2-car garage in a n…
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Radovici, Montenegro
5
3
371 m²
2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available …
€3,98M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Radovici, Montenegro
5
3
3
Luxury Golf Course Villas in Montenegro: Luštica Bay embodies the serene Mediterranean lifes…
€3,98M
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3
3
2
Villa in Tivat, Krasici: One of Two beautiful villas for sale in Krašići. Set in a quiet cha…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view
Bogisici, Montenegro
4
4
172 m²
For sale a unique villa on the first line of the sea. Two-storey luxury villa with a tota…
€1,60M
