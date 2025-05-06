Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
244
Krasici
153
Radovici
35
Lepetane
28
37 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
We offer for sale a family house in the resort village of Krasici (Tivat). The house is l…
$235,703
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Villa in Krashichi - Sale. Villa is located in one of the most picturesque places of Monte…
$813,563
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
text
$339,909
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,95M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$549,687
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The house in the village of Krashichi, with a sea view, 2   lines. Residential area 70 sq.m.…
$352,544
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Mrcevac, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Opis: Konačno…elegantno dizajnirana vila na crnogorskom primorju koja kombinuje ljepotu, udo…
$734,512
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
A luxurious villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own moor. The magnificent two -…
$3,80M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Golf Course Villas in Montenegro: Luštica Bay embodies the serene Mediterranean lifes…
$4,40M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 200 m²
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
$1,28M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
$467,272
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$818,139
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 517 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$5,71M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Unique stone villa for sale on the first line of the sea in Donja Lastva, Tivat.House consis…
$2,82M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale a two-storey house with an area of 100 square meters on a plot of 380 squa…
$285,186
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Site   with an area of ​​272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of ​​160 s…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxusvilla in the n ä he of the golf course luxury villa with a total Nettofl ä che of 342…
$590,350
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 134 m²
A very beautiful villa, 130 meters to the sea, is located in the picturesque village of Kras…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$1,09M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Semi-detached villa divided vertically, each unit of 250 m2.Each unit will have:Garage with …
$5,64M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$633,370
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive New Villa for Sale in Tivat - Krasici Escape to tranquility in the serene coast…
$549,112
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
We offer for sale a comfortable house with an area of 110 square meters plus terraces in the…
$429,646
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Floor 3/3
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
For sale a unique villa on the first line of the sea. Two-storey luxury villa with a tota…
$1,74M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

