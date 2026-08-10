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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
4
Krasici
7
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13 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
For sale is an exclusive duplex apartment with a total area of 119 m², located in the luxury…
$573,528
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Duplex in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex
Krasici, Montenegro
Luxury Duplex Apartment for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro – 119.2 m² with Panoramic Sea Views Th…
$577,739
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern duplex apartment of 76 m², located in a new residential complex i…
$351,376
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartment for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro – 119.2 m² with Panoramic Sea Views Th…
$577,739
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
An exceptional luxury duplex villa for sale in The Cube development, located in the peaceful…
$1,51M
VAT
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$584,293
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern duplex apartment of 78 m², located in a new residential complex i…
$360,623
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
An exceptional luxury duplex villa for sale in The Cube development, located in the peaceful…
$1,51M
VAT
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroA modern two-bedroom duplex apartment with an area of 101.5 m² is for…
$517,817
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern duplex apartment with an area of 83.84 m², located in a new resid…
$396,685
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale modern townhouses located in a beautiful place – the Luštica Peninsula. Tw…
$249,212
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale modern townhouses located in a beautiful place – the Luštica Peninsula. Tw…
$207,677
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Duplex 5 rooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 5 rooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
THE BEST OFFER IN TIVAT, KRAŠIĆI!   We offer for sale a comfortable panoramic house in a …
$436,871
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Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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