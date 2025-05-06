Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
244
Krasici
153
Radovici
35
Lepetane
28
8 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
New villa on the coast of the Bay of Kotor. Village Krasici, Montenegro. This is a calm, q…
$574,772
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms with a swimming pool and a 2-car garage in a new …
$828,406
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$652,855
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern villa with pool and panoramic sea and mountain view in the village of Kavac near …
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$2,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$3,59M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/2
New house with 4 bedrooms in a gated community in the suburbs of Tivat, in the village of Ka…
$617,383
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 482 m²
Floor 5/5
New exclusive villa on the slopes of Donja Lastva – the epitome of elegant luxury and comple…
Price on request
