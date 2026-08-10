Houses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

;
Tivat
250
Krasici
105
Radovici
58
Donja Lastva
23
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
501 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea in Montenegro? These stylish townhouses are the perfe…
$296,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa on the first line to the sea in Krasici, Tivat The main entrance to the villa is from…
$2,43M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Spacious waterfront villa with mooring in Krasici, Lustica. The villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,20M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 317 m²
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot: 800 sq.m.…
$2,89M
Leave a request
House 44 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
House 44 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 44
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
This newly built contemporary villa is located in the peaceful and sought-after neighborhood…
$918,895
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Stunning Villa in Tivat, walking distance to Porto Montenegro The villa is built of natural…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 243 m²
Two-bedrrom villa of 253 m2 available off plan in Lustica Bay, in immediate vicinity to Mont…
$2,93M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
We present to you a brand new villa, located in one of the most picturesque and peaceful are…
$1,50M
Leave a request
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Two villas for sale in Krasici, only 10m from the sea front Villa no.1 : 200m2, sits on 330…
$612,596
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Kalimanj, Tivat, one of the most desirable…
$1
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
This beautiful house sits on a plot of 220 m2, and is spread over two levels. 1st level: li…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Architectural Elegance. Absolute Discretion. Prime Golf & Sea Views. Welcome to the most com…
$4,22M
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Modern Elegance. Seamless Living. Unmatched Coastal Charm. Nestled in the exclusive enclave …
$3,06M
VAT
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 400 m²
Exceptional villa is for sale in Tivat offers an a direct view of Porto Montenegro's superya…
$5,78M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 516 m²
Premium Villa on the sea front, Lustica Peninsular The villa is a cascade-type building wit…
$6,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Waterfront villa for sale, Tivat Stylish waterfront villa in Opatovo, Tivat, located only a…
$1,39M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Modern development in Kavac features 30 houses with gardens, on a private area of 23,000 m2.…
$693,505
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale is a spacious house with a large fertile land plot in the old part of the village o…
$967,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
House for sale in Dumidran, Tivat. The house with a total area of 179 m2 is located on a plo…
Price on request
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 316 m²
Object number: 539090. The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the ke…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
The perfect home for those who appreciate space, nature and comfort! This modern house of 12…
$285,586
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real estate, Montenegro, Tivat — Donja Lastva, RuljinaA family house of 161m² (141m² of livi…
$543,246
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Unique Stone House for Sale on the Coast – Exclusive Real Estate in the Heart of Bjelila, Mo…
$869,062
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Discover this elegant, move-in ready villa located in the quiet residential area of Mrčevac,…
$922,444
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Three-Storey Villa in Tivat with Sea View, 650 m² PlotA modern villa for sale in one of Tiva…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale – 350 m² | The Cube, Krašići An exclusive duplex villa is available…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Horizon Real Estate
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: a two-story house of 590m² with open panoramic sea views, located in an attractive…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Suburb of Tivat. new villa with swimming pool and four bedrooms Completion of construction …
$872,761
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$659,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Tivat Municipality

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go