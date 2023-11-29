UAE
Houses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
villas
147
townhouses
9
House
Clear all
324 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
3
129 m²
NUM 4876 Only a few steps from the shoreline of the Adriatic Sea is this exceptional arch…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
199 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
3
2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
6
5
218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
durasevici, Montenegro
3
1
112 m²
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
6
5
218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
3
3
168 m²
We offer for sale a family house in the resort village of Krasici (Tivat). The house is l…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
4
146 m²
Ancient stone house 20 meters from the sea in Lepetane, Tivat. House area 146 m2, 3 floors T…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
5
3
100 m²
We offer for sale a two-storey house with an area of 100 square meters on a plot of 380 squa…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
4
4
480 m²
A unique villa in Tivat with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views! Your ideal family villa…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House
Tivat, Montenegro
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
4
480 m²
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
7 room house
Radovici, Montenegro
7
383 m²
The complex of houses built in 1701 is located in Radovici, near the luxury complex Lustica …
€535,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Krasici, Montenegro
9
530 m²
€1,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
4
2
120 m²
3
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
2
164 m²
Description Tivat. New two-storey house with stunning views of the Gulf of Tivat Distance to…
€435,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tivat, Montenegro
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
5
220 m²
Description Tivat, Donja Lastva district. Four-storey house with five bedrooms Distance to t…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
4
218 m²
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
101 m²
2
D4-411. Modernes Stadthaus in TivatZu verkaufen Modernes Stadthaus in Tivat mit Berg- und Me…
€710,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
103 m²
2
D4-410. Modern townhouse in TivatFor sale Modern townhouse in Tivat with a mountain and sea …
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with balcony, with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
3
Old house 20 meters from the sea in an exclusive location - Lepetane The best offer for the…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
7
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
6
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
8
3
149 m²
We offer for sale a house in the village of Krasici with an area of 150 square meters on a p…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3
480 m²
Directly from the investor! End of construction December 2022! Living area: 317 sqm. Total a…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4
273 m²
Three-storey villa of 273 m ². Adjacent private territory -287 m ². Private pool, relaxation…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House
Radovici, Montenegro
2
ID 669 House for sale in Radovichi If you are delighted with the historical architecture a…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Search using the map
