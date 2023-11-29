Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Tivat Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

villas
147
townhouses
9
House To archive
Clear all
324 properties total found
3 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
NUM 4876 Only a few steps from the shoreline of the Adriatic Sea is this exceptional arch…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in durasevici, Montenegro
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
€530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
We offer for sale a family house in the resort village of Krasici (Tivat). The house is l…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
4 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Ancient stone house 20 meters from the sea in Lepetane, Tivat. House area 146 m2, 3 floors T…
€350,000
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale a two-storey house with an area of 100 square meters on a plot of 380 squa…
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
A unique villa in Tivat with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views! Your ideal family villa…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
4 room house
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
7 room house in Radovici, Montenegro
7 room house
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 383 m²
The complex of houses built in 1701 is located in Radovici, near the luxury complex Lustica …
€535,000
Leave a request
9 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Krasici, Montenegro
9 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 530 m²
€1,57M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,20M
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Description Tivat. New two-storey house with stunning views of the Gulf of Tivat Distance to…
€435,000
Leave a request
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Description Tivat, Donja Lastva district. Four-storey house with five bedrooms Distance to t…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
€450,000
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-411. Modernes Stadthaus in TivatZu verkaufen Modernes Stadthaus in Tivat mit Berg- und Me…
€710,000
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-410. Modern townhouse in TivatFor sale Modern townhouse in Tivat with a mountain and sea …
€890,000
Leave a request
House with balcony, with sea view in Lepetane, Montenegro
House with balcony, with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
Old house 20 meters from the sea in an exclusive location - Lepetane The best offer for the…
€350,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
We offer for sale a house in the village of Krasici with an area of 150 square meters on a p…
€340,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
Directly from the investor! End of construction December 2022! Living area: 317 sqm. Total a…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 273 m²
Three-storey villa of 273 m ². Adjacent private territory -287 m ². Private pool, relaxation…
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Radovici, Montenegro
House
Radovici, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
ID 669 House for sale in Radovichi If you are delighted with the historical architecture a…
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir