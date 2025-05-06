Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
244
Krasici
153
Radovici
35
Lepetane
28
210 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Lepetane, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
A11-169. Luxury Seafront Villa for Sale – Lepetane, Tivat Location: Lepetane, Tivat District…
$2,26M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a house located in the Kava neighborhood in Tivat. This p…
$349,825
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Area 241 m²
For sale is a villa with apartments on the first line in the village of Krasici on the Lusti…
$1,35M
3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
House for sale in the village of Krasici, on the Lustica peninsula. House area 142m2, plo…
$350,745
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale is a house in Tivat, Krasica, located on the first row by the sea coast.This house …
$710,934
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
We offer for sale a house in the village of Krasici with an area of 150 square meters on a p…
$329,369
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$525,982
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Offered for sale are unique townhouses located in the resort village of Djurashovichi. The b…
$3,288
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A house with 2 residential units is for sale in the town of Krasici, municipality of Tivat.T…
$394,963
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
$519,084
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
For sale, a luxury villa on the seashore in the town of Krašići, in the beautiful bay of Bok…
$2,14M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
New, modern villa in Tivat 500 meters from the sea. The villa has 3 floors, 5 rooms, includ…
$644,198
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale modern townhouses located in a beautiful place – the Luštica Peninsula. Tw…
$249,212
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Large, three-story house with panoramic views 150 m from the sea and the beach. The house h…
$236,206
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
For sale an amazing townhouse with an area of 190 m2. Land area 213 m2, Pool area 18…
$625,604
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 315 m²
Floor 2
New villas for sale on the shores of the Bay of Kotor. Krasici, Tivat. This is a quiet, quie…
$846,350
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$538,415
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
We offer for sale a family house in the resort village of Krasici (Tivat). The house is l…
$235,703
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$650,686
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a villa with an area of 300 square meters on the first coastline in Krasic…
$1,40M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A unique and exclusive offer is a large, four-story house a few steps from the beach in one …
$536,832
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Mrcevac, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
D11-091. Lovely villa for sale in the vicinity of Tivat For sale, a modern villa with a swim…
$826,759
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Villa in Krashichi - Sale. Villa is located in one of the most picturesque places of Monte…
$813,563
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
In a quiet area of ​ ​ the Lushtitsa Peninsula, in the village of Krasichi, a house with a t…
$404,969
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
FIRST LINE. NEW FAMILY VILLA ON THE SEASHORE (without interior decoration). The villa is lo…
$912,614
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-177. House in KrasiciFor sale house in Krasici area of ​​103m2 plus terraces, on a plot o…
$367,256
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
text
$339,909
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Elite stone house in Tivat, Opatovo, first line. House price 1200000 euros. Area 125 m2 …
$1,25M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,95M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

