Terraced Apartments for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
805
Radovici
125
Donja Lastva
57
Mrcevac
34
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Tivat, Bonichi district. Apartments in a new house near the beach The distance to the sea i…
$224,457
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Tivat, Bonichi district. Apartments in a new house near the beach The distance to the sea i…
$186,413
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Tivat, Bonichi district. Apartments in a new house near the beach The distance to the sea i…
$200,408
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Tivat, Bonichi district. Apartments in a new house near the beach The distance to the sea i…
$166,440
3 bedroom apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
$1,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The com…
$649,208
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New apartments from the developer in one of the most popular places in Montenegro - the elit…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 115 m²
Tivat, center. New apartments of the luxury class in a four -story small -apartment building…
$349,562
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Tivat. Two-bedroom apartment near one of the most popular beaches Waikiki beach Distance to…
$326,176
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Tivat, center. New apartments of the luxury class in a four -story small -apartment building…
$250,287
Apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
$114,818
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
This luxury residential building has a prime location in the center of Tivat, just minutes a…
$281,964
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
$599,222
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$1,25M
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
2-bedroom apartment in the new phase of Centrale Lustica Bay! The best pricing offer for …
$577,009
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Location: g. Tivat Apartment area: 66 sq. M.m. Number of bedrooms: 2 Number of bathrooms: A …
$303,898
1 bedroom apartment in Durasevici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$529,766
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Tivat. New apartment with two bedrooms with sea views Square 74 sq.m. Distance to the sea 3…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$1,46M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Tivat. Center. New residential complex luxury class from six buildings In total in the comp…
$210,666
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Tivat. New two-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with two swimming pools The house…
$250,430
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
Description Tivat Riviera Boka Kotorska Bay is a world-famous marina and elite yachting vill…
$1,01M
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Description Tivat.New residential low-rise elite complex in a picturesque area Completion …
$98,342
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Tivat. New two-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with two swimming pools The house…
$277,650
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Described. Tivat, Kava district. New apartment with two bedrooms in a house with an elevator…
$331,489
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Description Tivat, center. Two level apartment with three bedrooms Distance to the sea 600m…
$248,666
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. Apartment with one bedroom  Ruse of the Oblast into operati…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$236,773
