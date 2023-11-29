Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

598 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome to the luxurious world of Porto Montenegro! This is a place where dreams come true, …
€680,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
€340,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Luxurious apartment located in Xenia building, Porto Montenegro, Tivat. Exclusive fully f…
€650,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 281.79 m² …
€3,50M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
€113,400
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
€181,500
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
€292,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
€250,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Jasmin Residences stands as the ultimate chapter in Marina Village, offering premium propert…
€526,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€264,600
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€156,600
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€102,600
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/4
€480,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 6/6
Жилой комплекс апартаментов "Panorama Tivat" с видом на Адриатическое море находится в муниц…
€290,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
€135,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
We offer for sale 8 apartments in a new club house in the developed area of Tivat – Donja La…
€244,550
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale 8 apartments in a new club house in a developed area of Tivat – Donja Last…
€144,050
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, in city center in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, in city center
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 48 m2, located on the top floor of…
€145,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
We offer for sale a studio with an area of 25 m2, located on the first floor of a four-story…
€75,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Luxury studio apartment with a yard will be located on the first floor of a brand-new buildi…
€236,000
2 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Luxury two-bedroom apartment with a partial sea view will belocated on the first floor of a …
€430,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
€370,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€480,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€290,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Duplex apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Krasichi in the Tivat Gulf. 10 km to Tivat…
€130,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Exclusive offer in Tivat! Penthouse with panoramic views and two bedrooms near Porto Montene…
€290,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 438 m²
€4,17M
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€1,31M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Radovici, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/3
An unique offer in the Lustica Bay project - a ready-to-move 3-bedroom apartment with …
€950,000
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
