Apartments with garage for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
805
Radovici
125
Donja Lastva
57
Mrcevac
34
62 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
A spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat, Porto Montenegro.Area 146.16 m², area …
$1,90M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer for sale two one-bedroom apartments with an area of 48 square meters in Tivat. New …
$211,827
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
Payment plan up to 5 years, register untill the end of the year and get a discount.   …
$300,667
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/4
The developer "Horizont Invest", operating on the market since 2017, presents a new project …
$241,297
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Sale offer: Penthouse - Apartment in Porto Montenegro - VIP Residence with its swimming pool…
$4,20M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in IRIS residence, Lustica Bay – final sale from the investor. …
$950,807
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 5
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
For sale is a charming two-bedroom apartment of 106 m2 in Tivat (bus station area). The a…
$255,729
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer for sale a stylish apartment of 70 square meters with two bedrooms in Tivat. New mo…
$298,258
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$278,286
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroWe present you with a unique opportunity to own a modern property loca…
$209,726
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
text
$128,220
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
ID-1752 One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in the Center of …
$811,148
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroA luxurious two-bedroom apartment with a garage space for sale in Tiva…
$489,755
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$434,914
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We present to your attention the new project Lustica Bay, Marina Village residence – an inve…
$845,844
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Real Estate MontenegroWe present you with a unique opportunity to own a modern property loca…
$172,091
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
For sale is a luxurious one-bedroom apartment with a garage space and a stunning panoramic v…
$259,547
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$482,848
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
An apartment for sale in a luxurious complex Porto Montenegro in the city of Tivat. The a…
$730,372
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Area: 1 bedroom: from 73 sq.m. - 149,000€; 2 bedrooms: from 101 sq.m. to 113 sq.m. - from 220,000
$154,719
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
text
$238,509
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
text
$257,672
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
We offer for sale a studio of 38 square meters in Tivat. New modern complex in a developed a…
$167,380
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3
Sale 3131. Porto Montenegro, building Oaza (opposite Dior boutique) 104m2 residential + 39m2…
$757,229
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxurious penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea in Marina Superhot Porto Montenegro, Ti…
$2,11M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
$1,04M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment structure:1 room, 1 bathroom, terrace. COMPLETION DATE: June 2025. PURCHASE IN INS…
$127,254
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

