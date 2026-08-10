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Split level flats, apartments, lofts in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
5
Krasici
4
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11 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Area: 152 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space Spacious duplex apart…
$1,14M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Lusticka, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Lusticka, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Luxury 2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Sale – 119 m² | The Cube, Krašići A premium duplex …
$576,707
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Agency
Horizon Real Estate
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Luxury 2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Sale – 129.6 m² | The Cube, Krašići A premium duple…
$588,911
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Agency
Horizon Real Estate
Languages
English
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern duplex in the new ultra-contemporary residential complex premium class on the Lustica…
$585,805
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Exclusive Duplex Apartment in Porto Montenegro Key Features: • Spacious two-level duplex…
$1,44M
VAT
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊 Pervo line accommodation with vidom at seaID-599📍 Tivat, Djurashevichi📐 Square: 85 m2 + te…
$286,870
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Area: 154 m2 (98 m2 + 56 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space …
$1,48M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury 2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Sale – 150.6 m² | The Cube, Krašići A premium duple…
$615,062
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Agency
Horizon Real Estate
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/2
LOCATION This duplex apartment is located in Tivat Center. The sea and the beach are 50m …
$1,53M
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the perfect blend of history and contemporary elegance in this beautifully renovate…
$432,890
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Multilevel apartments in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 119 m²
Krasici, Tivat Total area: 119 sq. meters with a terrace of 27 sq. m and a private storage …
$467,984
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Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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