  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
805
Radovici
125
Donja Lastva
57
Mrcevac
34
95 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
ID-1634 Luxury Apartments for Sale in Tivat Location: Tivat, near city park and Porto…
$120,819
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/4
Sale Tivat 4667. For sale spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms 106m2 in Tivat 1 km from the se…
$340,039
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
The Peaks residences represent a harmony of traditional Montenegrin architecture and modern …
$809,734
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer for sale two one-bedroom apartments with an area of 48 square meters in Tivat. New …
$211,827
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 88.71 …
$1,03M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
From: €225,000 -  Elegant 1 Bedroom Tivat apartment available to purchase. Various floor …
$248,918
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale a new luxury apartment in the center of Tivat with an area of 49 square me…
$275,353
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
These luxury apartments for sale are located in Tivat, in the modern residential building “P…
$235,151
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Apartments with one bedroom in the complex The Dreams by Dukley +1% discount from us. The …
$708,414
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Sale offer: Penthouse - Apartment in Porto Montenegro - VIP Residence with its swimming pool…
$4,20M
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer for sale a spacious three-bedroom apartment in the very center of Tivat, Seljanovo …
$329,666
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
$283,330
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in IRIS residence, Lustica Bay – final sale from the investor. …
$950,807
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
text
$263,904
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
For sale is a charming two-bedroom apartment of 106 m2 in Tivat (bus station area). The a…
$255,729
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
$128,173
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer for sale a stylish apartment of 70 square meters with two bedrooms in Tivat. New mo…
$298,258
Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$278,286
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 1st floor. The apartment of 107 m2 cons…
$1,03M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea view for sale in Tivat The penthouse is 68 square …
$258,200
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$116,118
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
text
$128,220
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Area: 102 sq.m. The modern new 5-storey building is located in the heart of the cozy town of…
$271,119
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$434,914
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
$313,156
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We present to your attention the new project Lustica Bay, Marina Village residence – an inve…
$845,844
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Elite residential complex located in the picturesque city of Tivat, Montenegro. Apartments…
$101,207
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio apartment for sale in the luxurious complex Porto Montenegro in the city of Tivat. …
$393,277
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We offer a one-bedroom apartment in a new complex in a developed area of Tivat. Near the …
$185,539
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 188.00 m² Int…
$2,27M
