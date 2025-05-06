Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
805
Radovici
125
Donja Lastva
57
Mrcevac
34
192 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
$1,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New apartments from the developer in one of the most popular places in Montenegro - the elit…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Price on request
Apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
$114,818
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
A spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat, Porto Montenegro.Area 146.16 m², area …
$1,90M
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
ID-1634 Luxury Apartments for Sale in Tivat Location: Tivat, near city park and Porto…
$120,819
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
$599,222
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA new one-bedroom apartment with a sea and city view is for sale in T…
$203,124
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$1,25M
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
2-bedroom apartment in the new phase of Centrale Lustica Bay! The best pricing offer for …
$577,009
1 bedroom apartment in Durasevici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$529,766
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$1,46M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Tivat. Center. New residential complex luxury class from six buildings In total in the comp…
$210,666
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
Description Tivat Riviera Boka Kotorska Bay is a world-famous marina and elite yachting vill…
$1,01M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! a…
$1,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA three-bedroom apartment with a sea and city view is for sale in Tiv…
$406,248
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$236,773
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Sale offer: Penthouse - Apartment in Porto Montenegro - VIP Residence with its swimming pool…
$4,20M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
ID-1753 Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in the Center of T…
$1,19M
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 25 m²
$115,792
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
One bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat in a modern complex with a swimming pool.The apartme…
$314,978
1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
New apartments from the developer in one of the most popular places in Montenegro - the elit…
Price on request
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Description Tivat Riviera Boka Kotorska Bay is a world-famous marina and elite yachting vill…
$475,065
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Square: studios: from25M2D49M2  -ot124600   € 1SPALLY: ik41M22M2-OO194000 € 2spalni: …
$390,024
1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
New apartments from the developer in one of the most popular places in Montenegro - the elit…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$881,141
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Description Tivat Riviera Boka Kotorska Bay is a world-famous marina and elite yachting vill…
$494,855
1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$690,317
