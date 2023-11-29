Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Tivat Municipality
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 281.79 m² …
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/4
€480,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 6/6
Жилой комплекс апартаментов "Panorama Tivat" с видом на Адриатическое море находится в муниц…
€290,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€480,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Exclusive offer in Tivat! Penthouse with panoramic views and two bedrooms near Porto Montene…
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
€570,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 188,00 m² I…
€2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 231.06 m² …
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
TWO NEW VILLAS FOR SALE IN TIVAT, KRASICI WITHOUT AGENCY COMMISSION +1% DISCOUNT FROM US! …
€529,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Seaview Duplex Penthouse is located in the heart of Porto Montenegro marina resort, in Tivat…
€3,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
ID 595 Penthouse for sale with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Donja Lastya.  Great location,…
€808,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
Tivat is a beautiful coastal town located in the southwestern region of Montenegro. It is on…
€250,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
PENTHOUSE, CENTRALE, LUŠTICA BAY, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Guest WC Welcome to your new …
€1,17M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Total Area 313,7 Balcony/Terrace 28,03 SQM Pool size  33,60 SQM ‍ Penthouse is located i…
€3,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 105/3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivat near the park and the school. A …
€370,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
In a new modern residential complex for sale penthouse 138 m2 (living area 67 m2) on the 4th…
€275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms and a panoramic view of the Tivat bay has…
€590,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
€284,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Location: Tivat Apartment area: 230 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of bathrooms: 2.5 Pri…
€975,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€480,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€200,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€480,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€185,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€484,432
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
The surface of the apartment is 62.25m² + 19.64m² terrace. Enjoying your morning coffee on t…
€250,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€420,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Panorama Tivat is a residential complex for 32 apartments located in the city of Tivat, Mont…
€275,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir