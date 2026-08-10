Condos for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Condos in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
54
Radovici
50
Donja Lastva
6
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116 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury apartment with two bedrooms in Regent 5*, Porto Montenegro complex in Tivat • 2 bedro…
$2,48M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment with panoramic sea views in the Centrale zone, Lustica Bay complex • 1 bedroom • 1…
$498,155
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with 3 bedrooms and panoramic sea views in the residence Elena, Porto Monten…
Price on request
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Condo 1 room in , Montenegro
Condo 1 room
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
We offer for sale a studio in the area of Centrale, Luštica Bay - a modern residential quart…
$403,598
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Condo 3 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
3 bedroom house with an area of 155.29 m2 in the new complex Lustica Bay - The Peaks • 3 bed…
$1,67M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury apartment: furnished duplex penthouse with sea views and marina Porto Montenegro - Th…
$2,07M
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 4 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a villa with 4 bedrooms in Marina Village, Luštica Bay - one of the most c…
$5,20M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 8
Porto Montenegro is a symbol of elite life on the Adriatic coast. Located in the heart of Ti…
Price on request
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Condo 4 rooms in , Montenegro
Condo 4 rooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 4
The Peaks - Townhouses The most exclusive collection of townhouses within the premium commun…
$2,52M
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Condo in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
We present to your attention 56 luxury apartments in a new modern complex of LUX class, whic…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 5
Immerse yourself in a world of incredible luxury and sophisticated style with a new project …
$1,50M
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Condo 1 room in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Studio with sea views in the new luxury resort complex Lustica Bay • 1 bathroom • 1 parking …
$656,135
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/6
Fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms and panoramic sea views in Porto Montenegro - bu…
Price on request
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in a modern residential complex Ostro, which is part of t…
$1,10M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms, Sirocco building, Boka Place, Porto Montenegro • 2 bedroom…
$868,060
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We offer for sale apartments with 2 bedrooms in Marina Village, Luštica Bay - a residential …
$1,44M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa of 130 m2 in Marina Village - elite complex Lustica Bay • 2 bedrooms • 2+1 …
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Apartment with one bedroom and panoramic sea views in Porto Montenegro - Versa building in T…
$799,124
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Condo 1 room in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We offer for sale a studio in Marina Village, Luštica Bay - a residential area near the yach…
$623,847
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
We offer for sale apartments with 3 bedrooms in Marina Village, Luštica Bay - one of the mos…
$1,96M
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Condo 1 room in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Studio with panoramic sea views in the new luxury complex Lustica Bay • Area: 45 m2 • Living…
$518,911
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment with one bedroom and sea view in Porto Montenegro - building Tara in Tivat • Area:…
Price on request
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment in the Maslina block, Marina Village in the luxury complex L…
Price on request
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive penthouse on the first line from the sea operated by Chedi 5* in Lustica Bay • 2 b…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
We offer for sale apartments with 1 bedroom in Marina Village, Luštica Bay - a residential a…
$841,790
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/6
Cozy one-bedroom apartment of 81 m2 in an elite residential complex Aqua, Porto Montenegro, …
Price on request
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 8/8
Spacious three-bedroom penthouse in the Ostro building, part of the new luxury neighborhood …
$2,09M
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Condo 3 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
We offer for sale a 3-bedroom apartment in Heights, Luštica Bay - a new residential area loc…
$994,004
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
We offer for sale a spacious three-bedroom apartment in the new premium Horizon district ins…
$2,01M
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Condo 1 room in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
We offer for sale a modern studio in the new premium Horizon district inside Luštica Bay, on…
$668,819
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Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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with Mountain view
with Sea view
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