  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
805
Radovici
125
Donja Lastva
57
Mrcevac
34
32 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The com…
$649,208
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
This luxury residential building has a prime location in the center of Tivat, just minutes a…
$281,964
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
2-bedroom apartment in the new phase of Centrale Lustica Bay! The best pricing offer for …
$577,009
4 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Penthouse apartment with a total area of ​​169 m2 is located in a complex with amenities of …
$577,191
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartments in the new Jasmin residence, within the complex with its own beach an…
$1,39M
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 5/5
Three-bedroom apartment in a new multi-functional complex in the prestigious area of Tivat -…
$370,995
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/3
3-bedroom apartments in the new phase of Centrale Lustica Bay next to the golf course! The p…
$723,957
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
Tivat Hotel & Residences marks the beginning of a new chapter for the former 1970’s Tivat Ho…
$307,275
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive three-bedroom apartments in the new Lustica Bay - Horizon district. This area offe…
$1,48M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
This luxury residential complex has a prime location in the calm quiet area of Tivat Municip…
$368,722
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 6/7
Luxurious duplex penthouse 179 m2 (108 m2 + 71 m2 terrace) with panoramic sea views located …
$2,11M
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 6/8
A 3-bedroom apartment with a large terrace in the new Boka Place residences in Porto Montene…
$1,74M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/5
Luxurious spacious apartments at Aurora-IVO Residences, managed by the hotel group Rare Find…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment with a total area of ​​77,67 m2 are located in a complex with the infrastructure o…
$288,074
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/4
3-bedroom apartments in a high-class complex under construction in a new neighborhood of Tiv…
$1,59M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/4
Spacious and stylish 2-bedroom apartments in the new exclusive project The Dreams by Dukley.…
$1,15M
4 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/5
A 4-bedroom penthouse with a panoramic sea view, with a total area of 131.34 m2, is located …
$549,705
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/4
Two-bedroom apartments in a new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center a…
$575,713
1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment in a new off-plan building in Centrale Lustica Bay.   The best price off…
$490,203
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 4/4
Three-bedroom penthouse in a new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center …
$1,09M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, de…
$1,58M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
2-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center …
$339,201
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Exclusive fully furnished apartment of 80 m2 (68 m2 + 12 m2 terrace) located in Porto Monten…
$665,724
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious and stylish 1-bedroom apartment in the new exclusive project in Tivat. Ideal locati…
$537,807
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/6
Don't miss out on a new offer in the best area of Tivat! Two-bedroom apartment in a new mu…
$269,244
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments in a high-class complex under construction in a new neighborhood of ​​Tivat. The …
$312,396
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished apartment with an area of 87 m² + 30 m² terrace located in the ZETA building, Port…
$885,599
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
Two-bedroom apartments in a new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center a…
$224,528
1 bedroom apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lust…
$363,289
1 bedroom apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern duplex in the new ultra-contemporary residential complex premium class on the Lustica…
$386,091
