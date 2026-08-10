Studios for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Studio apartments in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
28
Radovici
10
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42 properties total found
Studio apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
We offer a unique opportunity to purchase a beautiful, brand new studio in Dumidran, Tivat. …
$147,653
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
studio apartment of 24.5 m² in the very center of Tivat, in the well-known Technomax buildin…
$146,002
VAT
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 46 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$662,023
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Modern One Bedroom Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity …
$640,638
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Key Highlights Turnkey luxury apartments; high-grade finishes (natural stone facades & commo…
$130,290
VAT
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Studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
For sale: A brand-new, unused studio apartment in the prestigious Luštica Bay development, T…
$361,087
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Tivat, this apartment combines urban convenience with c…
$459,834
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Modern Studio Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity Disco…
$475,237
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/4
Don't miss out! This 22sqm studio with a 10sqm mezzanine rarely comes back on the market! …
$130,960
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Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION Located near Porto Montenegro, the international school, and Tivat city center, …
$118,292
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A modern luxury studio apartment for sale in Porto Montenegro, located in the prestigious Bo…
$440,325
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
A luxury studio apartment for sale in the prestigious Regent Pool Club Residences, located i…
$492,469
VAT
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Montenegro. Tivat. Happiness🌏🇲🇪Real estate from the developer in the infrastructure complex …
$116,140
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/3
LOCATION Located in a peaceful area of Tivat, this studio apartment is just 2.3 km from t…
$132,461
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/6
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$528,064
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
LOCATION This apartment is in Tivat, 1 km from the city center. The sea and beach are 500 m…
$143,552
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Modern One Bedroom Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity …
$864,279
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Modern Studio Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity Disco…
$472,770
VAT
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 25 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$110,152
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
studio apartment of 24.5 m² in the very center of Tivat, in the well-known Technomax buildin…
$146,002
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale: A brand-new, unused studio apartment in the prestigious Luštica Bay development, T…
$361,015
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale: A brand-new, unused studio apartment in the prestigious Luštica Bay development, T…
$359,212
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale: A brand-new, unused studio apartment in the prestigious Luštica Bay development, T…
$361,087
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
LOCATION This apartment is located in Tivat Municipality, 3km from the city center and 80…
$120,310
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A modern luxury studio apartment for sale in Porto Montenegro, located in the prestigious Bo…
$440,325
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale: A brand-new, unused studio apartment in the prestigious Luštica Bay development, T…
$361,920
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
A luxury studio apartment for sale in the prestigious Regent Pool Club Residences, located i…
$492,469
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Key Highlights Turnkey luxury apartments; high-grade finishes (natural stone facades & com…
$131,956
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Modern Studio Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity Disco…
$472,770
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 44 m²
Luštica Bay is your new home under the Adriatic sun, surrounded by majestic beauty and seren…
$301,762
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
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