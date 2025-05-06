Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
805
Radovici
125
Donja Lastva
57
Mrcevac
34
461 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
A11-164. Two bedroom apartment next to Porto Montenegro Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale with…
$283,062
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
A11-162. Two bedroom apartment in Seljanovo, Tivat Brand-New 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrac…
$396,286
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 4
A11-161. Two bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Tivat Spacious 2-Bedroom Seaview Apartment i…
$452,899
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
$1,04M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Properties in MontenegroJust 150 meters from the sea, in a newly built building in the Bonić…
$199,739
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Wonderful 2 bedroom apartment with sea views in Donje Lastva, Tivat. A very profitable optio…
$180,376
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New apartments from the developer in one of the most popular places in Montenegro - the elit…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 115 m²
Tivat, center. New apartments of the luxury class in a four -story small -apartment building…
$349,562
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor Sale: One bedroom 82m² in a New Residential Complex on the First …
$437,845
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Tivat. Two-bedroom apartment near one of the most popular beaches Waikiki beach Distance to…
$326,176
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
A5-167. Beautiful two bedrooms apartment with sea view in center of TivatFor sale beautiful …
$260,471
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Tivat, center. New apartments of the luxury class in a four -story small -apartment building…
$250,287
Apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
$114,818
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Very spacious and cozy studio with its own courtyard and beautiful views of the Mediterranea…
$147,092
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
ID-1634 Luxury Apartments for Sale in Tivat Location: Tivat, near city park and Porto…
$120,819
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
$599,222
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA new one-bedroom apartment with a sea and city view is for sale in T…
$203,124
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$1,25M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Location: g. Tivat Apartment area: 66 sq. M.m. Number of bedrooms: 2 Number of bathrooms: A …
$303,898
Apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
Apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 509 m²
A plot of 509 m2 is for sale on the first row to the sea in Krašići, Luštica, with the const…
$1,02M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Durasevici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$529,766
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/4
Sale Tivat 4667. For sale spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms 106m2 in Tivat 1 km from the se…
$340,039
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
The Peaks residences represent a harmony of traditional Montenegrin architecture and modern …
$809,734
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
New, stylish apartment, with an area of 44 m2, with wonderful views of the city and the sea.…
$129,913
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Tivat. New apartment with two bedrooms with sea views Square 74 sq.m. Distance to the sea 3…
Price on request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Half of the house is for sale in an exceptional location in Central Tivat.This property repr…
$694,007
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. New apartments from the developer The developer pro…
$1,46M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Tivat. Center. New residential complex luxury class from six buildings In total in the comp…
$210,666
Property types in Tivat Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
