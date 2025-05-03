Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Garden

Studios with garden for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
5
Budva
14
Becici
9
Tivat
6
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We offer for sale a spacious studio of 40 square meters with a private garden in the LAVENDE…
$146,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Bigova, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bigova, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Bigovo. Studio 30m2 is located in a small apartment building w…
$89,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go