Studios for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€102,600
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Studio for sale in the Regent 5* Porto Montenegro hotel. A profitable investment apartmen…
€325,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
