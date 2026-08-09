Studios for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

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Studio apartments in Tivat, Montenegro

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28 properties total found
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Tivat, this apartment combines urban convenience with c…
$459,834
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Modern One Bedroom Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity …
$640,638
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
LOCATION This apartment is in Tivat, 1 km from the city center. The sea and beach are 500 m…
$143,552
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Montenegro. Tivat. Happiness🌏🇲🇪Real estate from the developer in the infrastructure complex …
$116,140
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
studio apartment of 24.5 m² in the very center of Tivat, in the well-known Technomax buildin…
$146,002
VAT
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Key Highlights Turnkey luxury apartments; high-grade finishes (natural stone facades & com…
$131,956
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Modern One Bedroom Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity …
$864,279
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
A luxury studio apartment for sale in the prestigious Regent Pool Club Residences, located i…
$492,469
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A modern luxury studio apartment for sale in Porto Montenegro, located in the prestigious Bo…
$440,325
VAT
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION Located near Porto Montenegro, the international school, and Tivat city center, …
$118,292
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 25 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$110,152
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Modern Studio Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity Disco…
$475,237
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/3
LOCATION Located in a peaceful area of Tivat, this studio apartment is just 2.3 km from t…
$132,461
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Modern Studio Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity Disco…
$472,770
VAT
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 46 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$662,023
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Modern Studio Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity Disco…
$472,770
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/6
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$528,064
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Key Highlights Turnkey luxury apartments; high-grade finishes (natural stone facades & commo…
$130,290
VAT
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$121,328
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Key Highlights Turnkey luxury apartments; high-grade finishes (natural stone facades & commo…
$130,290
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
A luxury studio apartment for sale in the prestigious Regent Pool Club Residences, located i…
$492,469
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
studio apartment of 24.5 m² in the very center of Tivat, in the well-known Technomax buildin…
$146,002
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A modern luxury studio apartment for sale in Porto Montenegro, located in the prestigious Bo…
$440,325
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/4
Na prodaju garsonjera u novom kompleksu u Tivtu. Garsonjera, površine 24,94 m2, nalazi se n…
$129,697
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Presale.🚨 Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availabili…
$85,942
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Area: 54 m2 (49 m2 + 5 m2 terrace) Bathrooms: 1 Garage Studio apartment with pa…
$549,386
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Kavaci, Tivat. Apartment area 28m2, located on the 1st floor (…
$98,827
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Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
$128,173
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