Mountain View Studios for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
5
Budva
14
Becici
9
Tivat
6
18 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
ID-2361 Spacious Studio with Terrace in Bar Center – 5 Min to the Sea! ✔ Area: 40 m² +…
$141,028
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
$121,761
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Celuga, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Celuga, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
ID-2200 For sale: Studio apartment (1+0) in a new residential building in Bar. Locatio…
$62,964
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
$128,173
1 room studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
ID 1936   Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Kotor.   Locati…
$145,248
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio with an area of 31 square meters in Petrovac. The studio is …
$113,830
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2015 Studios in Tivat, Kavac For sale are studio apartments in a new building proje…
$78,127
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7
ID 2168 Studio for Sale in a New Residential Complex with Pool in Becici We offer for …
$92,309
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from: €100,000: Igalo studio apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the beach a…
$135,369
Studio apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/4
Charming, Newly Renovated Studio in the Heart of Kotor Old Town Discover this luxurious, …
$226,600
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio apartment with c. 20m2 on the ground floor level + 10m2 mezzanine + 10m2 outdoor patio.
$599
1 room studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2261 For Sale: A Small Studio in Sutomore. Location: Sutomore, Bar Municipality. …
$38,916
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2150 Studio Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Residential Complex near Beaches…
$51,417
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Kavaci, Tivat. Apartment area 28m2, located on the 1st floor (…
$98,827
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
We offer for sale a studio apartment with an area of ​​38 square meters in Dobrota. The apar…
$112,689
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We offer for sale a spacious studio of 40 square meters with a private garden in the LAVENDE…
$146,380
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5
ID-2074 A modern studio apartment with a sea and mountain view is for sale in Bečići. …
$89,515
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
40 m2 with a terrace. Two studios for sale in Sutomore, in a very promising location: nea…
$68,639
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

