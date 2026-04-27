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Studio apartments in Podgorica, Montenegro

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12 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in 7, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
7, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Move-in ready studio on the 7th floor (of 10) in a quality new building in the City Kej quar…
$98,494
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1 room studio apartment in 14 a, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
14 a, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
A fully furnished studio apartment for sale in the attractive City Kvart neighborhood.Locate…
$106,605
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1 room studio apartment in 14 a, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
14 a, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
A fully furnished studio apartment for sale in the attractive City Kvart neighborhood.Locate…
$106,605
VAT
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AdriastarAdriastar
Studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
‍ LOCATIONThe apartment is located in Podgorica, just 1 km from the city center, offering a…
$105,908
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1 room studio apartment in 7, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
7, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Move-in ready studio on the 7th floor (of 10) in a quality new building in the City Kej quar…
$98,494
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A brand-new, never-occupied luxury studio apartment of 19 m² is available for rent or sale, …
$86,906
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A brand-new, never-occupied luxury studio apartment of 19 m² is available for rent or sale, …
$86,906
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7
For sale furnished studio apartment of 33 m2, in a new large red building Gradnja Promet, in…
$84,444
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
For sale furnished studio apartment of 30 m2 in an attractive location - City Kvart, next to…
$100,683
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Studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
Studio apartment in a new building in Podgorica, Zabelo. The apartment 33.89 m2 is located …
$59,934
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Studio apartment in a new building in Podgorica, Zabelo. Apartment 23.75m2 is located in a …
$54,413
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Studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
For sale studio in a new building in Podgorica. A studio apartment of 26 m2 has a living ro…
$64,914
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