Seaview Studios for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
5
Budva
14
Becici
9
Tivat
6
21 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/4
ID-1735 Studio for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex with Sea View in Herceg Novi, Me…
$174,802
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
$121,761
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment 34 rooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment 34 rooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 34
Rafailovici, Budva Riviera. Studio 34m2 with a beautiful sea view for sale The apartment i…
$98,799
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Studio apartment with stunning sea view in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spac…
$113,401
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spacio…
$108,764
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
$128,173
1 room studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
ID 1936   Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Kotor.   Locati…
$145,248
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio with an area of 31 square meters in Petrovac. The studio is …
$113,830
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2015 Studios in Tivat, Kavac For sale are studio apartments in a new building proje…
$78,127
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale separate rooms in mini hotel 300 m from the sea, Vidikovac Plot 600m2 Structure:…
$56,696
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
For sale cozy studio apartment 33m2 Rafailovici (Budva), just 400 meters from the sea! This …
$95,480
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7
ID 2168 Studio for Sale in a New Residential Complex with Pool in Becici We offer for …
$92,309
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from: €100,000: Igalo studio apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the beach a…
$135,369
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2271 Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A stylish …
$125,132
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 1st floor – 42 m2 – spacio…
$93,638
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
We offer for sale a studio apartment with an area of ​​38 square meters in Dobrota. The apar…
$112,689
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments with sea view and garage space near Budva. The size of the apartments varies fro…
$107,350
1 room studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5
ID-2074 A modern studio apartment with a sea and mountain view is for sale in Bečići. …
$89,515
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 6
ID-1620 Cozy Studio – 300 m to Beach in Bečići! Only 34 m² for €88,400 Description: A…
$95,703
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
ID-2025 Studio Apartment in Dobran Voda Resort with Pool For sale is a studio apartmen…
$77,080
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

