Studios for Sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2261 For Sale: A Small Studio in Sutomore. Location: Sutomore, Bar Municipality. …
$38,916
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Sutomore Bar. Studio apartment 29.45 m2. Located on the 2nd floor. This is a modern an…
$67,381
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
40 m2 with a terrace. Two studios for sale in Sutomore, in a very promising location: nea…
$68,639
