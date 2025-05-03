Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Garage

Studios with garage for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
5
Budva
14
Becici
9
Tivat
6
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments with sea view and garage space near Budva. The size of the apartments varies fro…
$107,350
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go