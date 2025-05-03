Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
5
Budva
14
Becici
9
Tivat
6
Studio apartment Delete
21 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/8
ID-2101 For Sale: Studio Apartment with a Large Terrace in a Complex with a Pool in Rafai…
$117,303
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/6
ID-2269  Studio for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro  Near the Sea A styl…
$115,668
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Studio apartment with stunning sea view in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spac…
$113,401
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/9
ID-2334 🔥 APRIL SALE! Studio Apartments in Bar Center from €60,590 Luxury Studios in N…
$68,546
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spacio…
$108,764
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 8/7
ID-2331 Studio Apartment 27.5 m² in Luxury Bar Residence Premium Studio in Central Bar…
$108,889
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/11
ID-2030 Apartment-Study-Mennesnemelean Domesbasseries
$114,578
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2015 Studios in Tivat, Kavac For sale are studio apartments in a new building proje…
$78,127
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Studio apartment in a new building in Podgorica, Zabelo. Apartment 23.75m2 is located in a …
$54,413
Studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7
ID 2168 Studio for Sale in a New Residential Complex with Pool in Becici We offer for …
$92,309
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
ID-2102 For Sale: Studio Apartment with a Large Terrace in a Complex with a Pool in Rafai…
$135,310
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/11
ID 2047 For Sale: Studio in a New Snow-White Complex, Like a Pearl, Near Beaches and the …
$82,313
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio apartment with c. 20m2 on the ground floor level + 10m2 mezzanine + 10m2 outdoor patio.
$599
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2270  Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A cozy 24…
$94,638
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2271 Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A stylish …
$125,132
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 1st floor – 42 m2 – spacio…
$93,638
Studio apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We offer for sale a spacious studio of 40 square meters with a private garden in the LAVENDE…
$146,380
1 room studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5
ID-2074 A modern studio apartment with a sea and mountain view is for sale in Bečići. …
$89,515
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/11
ID-2022 🔥 Studio Apartment 36 m² in Bar Residence Modern Studio in New Complex with Po…
$113,827
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/11
ID-2031 Beautifully Furnished Studio Apartment in a New Building with a Pool in Bar Fo…
$119,786
1 room studio apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
ID-2025 Studio Apartment in Dobran Voda Resort with Pool For sale is a studio apartmen…
$77,080
