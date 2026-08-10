Studios for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

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Studio apartments in Bar, Montenegro

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16 properties total found
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/10
Bar. Residential business complex by the sea and mountains The walls are painted white. El…
$115,679
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Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4
Spacious studio for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool in Bar, MontenegroID-675📐 Are…
$130,698
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 36 a, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
36 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Bar | 36 m2 | 3 floor | Studio | Pool | Warm floor | Air conditioning | For sale is a modern…
$121,753
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready-to-run studio apartment for sale in a new residential complex. All inclusive - come in…
$95,215
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 36 a, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
36 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Studio by the sea in the city of Bar is an ideal place to live and relax! Cozy studio apa…
$87,167
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
ID-619🔹 20 🔹 0🔹 🅿️🔹 600 📍
$82,454
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a stylish studio in the center of Bar, Montenegro. This bea…
$119,709
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/10
Comfortable apartments in a 10-storey building, functional underground parking and parkingne…
$113,646
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Studio apartment in Bjelisi, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Discover a cozy and functional studio apartment in a newly built residential complex in Bar.…
$73,987
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Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
Modern studio apartment for sale in the Topolitsa area, Bar. New house with a swimming pool…
$132,204
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 36 a, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
36 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Welcome to a cozy studio in the city of Tivat! Hot offer!This pearl measuring 20 m2+ with me…
$95,302
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
🏙 Cozy studio for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool - Bar, MontenegroID-669Perfect …
$131,411
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/11
Spacious studio apartment for sale in a modern residential complex, Belishi district, Bar.Sq…
$132,517
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1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Studio apartment 31 m2 in the city of Bar. The apartment is located in a new building with …
$103,736
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Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
Floor 6
Apartments in a new building with swimming pools in Bar. The complex has 322 apartments, …
$74,367
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1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale separate rooms in mini hotel 300 m from the sea, Vidikovac Plot 600m2 Structure:…
$56,696
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Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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