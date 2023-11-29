Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Bar
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/8
€74,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 1
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5
ID 549 Studio for sale in a new house from a developer in Bar. Complex with pool, fitness,…
€89,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
ID 509 Studio for sale in a house under construction in Bar. The house is located in a qui…
€58,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7
ID 504 Studio for sale in a house under construction in the center of Bar The house is loc…
€71,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/10
€51,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
€81,120
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/3
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/10
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/6
The building house is located in Bara in part of the city of Topolitsa, on a plot of 2288 m …
€58,750
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir