Studios for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

14 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
$116,361
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Floor 6
ID-1633 - Cozy and Warm Studio for Sale in a New Building in Budva A studio for sale in a…
$109,230
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 room Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4
Studio Apartment in the Heart of Budva ✨ Location: Center of Budva 📏 Size: 36m² + enclos…
$93,245
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/1
Будва Продажа студии в новом доме 29 м2 плюс 11 м терасса Высокое приземле Подко…
$92,123
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
#3911 📍Studio apartment for sale in Budva (Old Bakery) 📐Area 36m2 📃Includes •Livin…
$125,480
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
$257,015
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/4
$128,906
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
For sale studio apartment in Babin Do, Budva. The apartment is 29m2, registered in the la…
$75,399
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$364,300
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$155,680
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Budva Studio 20 m2 on the first floor of the house. Perfect for renting. Id - OKr83
$86,186
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
📍 Sale of the studio in the complex "ONIA", Budva🔗 Offered for sale a cozy studio in a moder…
$181,242
Agency
Allende
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Real estate residence permit |/strong> menyazovutleon, causally
$96,108
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3
ID-2250 For Sale: Studio in Budva City: Budva Area: 26 m² Floor: 3 Layout: Sp…
$81,834
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

