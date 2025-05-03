Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Studios for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
5
Budva
14
Becici
9
Tivat
6
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
ID-2361 Spacious Studio with Terrace in Bar Center – 5 Min to the Sea! ✔ Area: 40 m² +…
$141,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/8
ID-2101 For Sale: Studio Apartment with a Large Terrace in a Complex with a Pool in Rafai…
$117,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Celuga, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Celuga, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
ID-2200 For sale: Studio apartment (1+0) in a new residential building in Bar. Locatio…
$62,964
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
ID-1829 Studio Apartment for Sale in the Heart of Bar Location: Bar, center, opposite …
$87,859
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Studio apartment with stunning sea view in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spac…
$113,401
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/9
ID-2334 🔥 APRIL SALE! Studio Apartments in Bar Center from €60,590 Luxury Studios in N…
$68,546
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 8/7
ID-2331 Studio Apartment 27.5 m² in Luxury Bar Residence Premium Studio in Central Bar…
$108,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
ID-2102 For Sale: Studio Apartment with a Large Terrace in a Complex with a Pool in Rafai…
$135,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio apartment with c. 20m2 on the ground floor level + 10m2 mezzanine + 10m2 outdoor patio.
$599
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2270  Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A cozy 24…
$94,638
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2271 Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A stylish …
$125,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2150 Studio Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Residential Complex near Beaches…
$51,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 2140 For sale: a cozy studio in a new building on the first line from the sea in the c…
$76,383
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We offer for sale a spacious studio of 40 square meters with a private garden in the LAVENDE…
$146,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
ID-2025 Studio Apartment in Dobran Voda Resort with Pool For sale is a studio apartmen…
$77,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go