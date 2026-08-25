Studios for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

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Studio apartments in Lustica, Montenegro

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6 properties total found
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$526 232
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 46 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$666 484
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$312 718
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$523 134
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$366 560
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$316 674
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
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