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Houses for sale in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia

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11 properties total found
5 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/2
$384,324
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$276,698
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
A classic aesthetic home with a beautiful spacious courtyard on a long-term rent in Katlakal…
$498,046
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8 room house in Lapenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Lapenieki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
$410,529
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Plakanciems, Latvia
House
Plakanciems, Latvia
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
The house is located in Kekava volost, just 15 minutes drive from Riga. A quiet, calm and gr…
$587,027
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6 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 818 m²
Number of floors 3
independent heating, city's ​​water supply, urban sewerage, well-kept area, landscape garden…
$1,40M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
8 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 319 m²
Floor 1/3
$372,379
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Dzerumi, Latvia
4 room house
Dzerumi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
$138,515
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Dzerumi, Latvia
8 room house
Dzerumi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,432
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 10 rooms in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 3
$515,540
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 12 rooms in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 1 123 m²
Number of floors 2
One of the most beautiful, exclusive and expensive houses in Jurmala now is for sale.The hou…
$6,30M
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